A live stream of the Port Allen City Council induction ceremony and first meeting of 2021 will be live streamed on the West Side Journal website and Facebook page beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Simply open our website at 5:30 p.m. and click on the live stream on the home page or like The West Side Journal on Facebook to automatically be notified when the meeting begins.
