District Attorney Antonio M. “Tony” Clayton took his oath of office on Thursday, January 7, serving as District Attorney for the parishes of Iberville, Pointe Coupee, and West Baton Rouge. He was unopposed for the position and assumed the reins from former District Attorney Richard “Ricky” Ward, who retired last week after 30 years in office.
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Judge Kitty Kimbal swore Clayton in on the steps of the West Baton Rouge Courthouse as his wife, Paula, and mother, Clara, held the Bible.
Clayton served as First Assistant District Attorney and was the Chief of Felony Trials for the DA’s office before becoming District Attorney. He successfully prosecuted two serial killers in those roles and tried almost every major felony case involving violent crimes for the last 17 years, with a near-perfect record of convictions.
He has also served as both Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors and is a managing partner in the Port Allen law firm of Clayton, Frugé, Ward and Henry.
In 1997, Tony served as a District Court Judge at the 19th Judicial District Court by the appointment of the Louisiana Supreme Court. Tony has several professional affiliations and serves on numerous boards and commissions.
He is a 1988 graduate of Southern University A & M College and a 1991 Cum Laude graduate of Southern University Law Center. He is married to the former Paula Hartley. He is the proud father of Brilliant, Austin, Jené, Brandon and TJ.
