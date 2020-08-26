The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Port Allen until 12:15 p.m.
Tornado Warning including Baton Rouge LA, Port Allen LA until 12:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/imbC4zJeCf— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 26, 2020
A tornado warning is an alert issued by national weather forecasting agencies to warn the public that severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are imminent or occurring
