Photos by Hannah Swarner, Terri Witt and Glen Daigle.
A rare lunar eclipse known as a super blood wolf moon graced the sky Sunday night. The eerie effect is created when sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere lights the moon, turning it red. The celestial body was also closer to the earth than usual, making it "super."
The eclipse could be seen in clear skies throughout North and South America, parts of Europe and western Africa.
