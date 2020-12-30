Brusly police arrested a teenager for possession with intent to distribute in the presence of a firearm during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Authorities arrested David Stovall, Jr. of Brusly when K9 Officer Maverick alerted officers of drugs in the vehicle following a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker. Authorities found 55 grams of marijuana and a Glock 9 mm, which was reported stolen from a Lukeville Lane residence in the vehicle.
Stovall was charged with possession with intent to distribute in the presence of a firearm and several minor traffic violations.
