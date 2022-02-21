Sculptures made by local artist Ronald Trahan are now on display in an on-going exhibit at The West Baton Rouge Museum. February 18 marked the official opening of Rooting Metal: The Trahan Gallery, celebrating his metal sculptures and other artwork along with his family history.
The man quietly greeted guests from his noticeable height of about 6’4” alongside his brother, Phillip Trahan. The artist was easily the tallest man in the room at all times, but with a reserved and softly welcoming nature. A subtle closed-mouth smile was on his face when he wasn’t responding to questions or greetings, seemingly composed of a deserving pride—without inflated ego.
The acquisitions of the West Baton Rouge Museum’s collection are displayed in a sparse room upon simple shelves and white walls. Photos from the New Orleans’ Jazz Festival, where Trahan’s work gained national attention, hang cheerfully with other photos of the artist at work. A snapshot of the artist’s current workshop on Rosedale Road in Port Allen has been enlarged to fit the entire wall opposite the sculpture collection. The room pictured is a perfect contradiction of the museum’s intentional simplicity.
The shop photo captures materials and tools covering every inch of workspace and wall—mostly in disarray. Open drawers, a rolling chair, bits of wood, metal scraps, and the artist are together in suspended time. It was a pleasure to see the birthplace of his pieces with stunning gesture and inferred movement. He forges beauty out of chaos.
Trahan learned to braze metal as a young boy. He worked with a torch and a little guidance from his uncle in New Orleans who had a machine shop. The learning curve was a messy one. Trahan said it took him “about a month or two, but I was burning stuff up and dripping on the floor…” before he really got the hang of it.
Bennet Rhodes, the co-curator who has known Trahan for over 20 years, said Friday, “He [Trahan] captures moments—these perfect moments—those that transcend…” He motioned to a large piece of two figures dancing: a woman being supported by a male partner in an enthusiastic dip. “This one is spectacular; this is his parents dancing.”
Rhodes was a major advocate for documenting the work, accomplishments, lineage of artists who influenced of Trahan, and his family’s West Baton Rouge connection. Of Trahan’s work Rhodes said, “It’s art history. It’s that history they don’t write down.”
In a short film series, Rhodes documented Trahan discussing his beginnings in metal work, inspirations from nature, and more. These video links can be found on the WBR Museum’s Facebook page.
The museum also highlights the rich history of the Trahan family. Ronald Trahan’s great-grandfather Valery Trahan, Sr. was enslaved at the Allendale Plantation in Port Allen. Valery Trahan, Sr. was a valet for Mr. Henry Watkins Allen before becoming freed man following his service in the Civil War. Allen was the Governor of Louisiana. One piece crafted by Ronald Trahan on display is a head with the mind exposed—which is a representation of his great-grandfather.
Naturally, music—which surrounded and influenced Trahan in much of his early life according to the museum’s findings— was also at the opening Friday. The band Westwind featuring Sonybird played the crowd of about 100 to smiles and hip sways. At one point of the evening, Terrance “Key-west” West circulated through the rooms with a saxophone, beckoning some to the dance floor.
When asked how long it took him to create his art—for instance, the tree in the collection displayed— he answered, “About 2 weeks—but see I don’t—when I was doing those pieces I was working and when I got off of work, I did those pieces in the afternoon. So, it wasn’t a consistent work—but when I got off work, I did it.” Trahan had worked days as a painter and carpenter.
