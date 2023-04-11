Tuesday morning on April 11 a train collided with an 18 wheeler in West Baton Rouge at the intersection of Calumet Rd and Hwy 190.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported the train was not derailed and there were no hazmat concerns. However, the crash was blocking the roadway.
The driver of the 18 wheeler had stopped on the tracks as he approached Hwy 190. The westbound train struck the sitting truck. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office reported the driver of the truck was cited.
A road closure resulted on Hwy 190 while the scene was cleared and the roadway was open again as of 2:52 pm
