At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police—Hazardous materials was informed a Union Pacific Railroad train had derailed near the Anchorage overpass near LA-1 in Port Allen. The train’s tanks contained liquid petroleum gas and butadiene.
Louisiana State Police-Hazmat, Department of Environmental Quality, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and Union Pacific Railroad assessed the accident. No spills were detected and no one was hurt.
Later Wednesday morning, machinery was working to put the train back on its tracks and as of 3:30 p.m., state police confirmed the scene was still active and work to get all cars back on track continued.
Coincidentally, Union Pacific Railroad’s Hazardous Materials Management team is just finishing its three-day training opportunity for first responders, in Addis. The class was offered to first responders on March 27, 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
