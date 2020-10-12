Hurricane Delta brought strong winds and heavy rain across Southwest Louisiana late Friday night. No deaths have been reported as a result of Hurricane Delta.
In West Baton Rouge, three homes received minor structural damage. No injuries of homeowners or crews working to clear debris during the storm were reported.
The parish responded to 42 calls regarding downed power lines and trees across roads in the parish, West Baton Rouge Chief Administrative Officer Jason Manola said. All of those have been cleared.
An estimated 8,000 parish residents lost power due to Hurricane Delta. Less than 50 residents remain without power, Manola said.
More than 600,000 Louisiana residents were without electricity midday Saturday, with restoration expected much faster than following Hurricane Laura.
The storm dumped about 15 inches of rain on Lake Charles - the largest population center to take a direct hit from Laura. Neighboring Baton Rouge reported 10 inches of rain.
West Baton Rouge Parish crews are focusing their efforts on removing downed trees and debris from canals over the next couple of weeks. They will also assist Republic Services with debris removal to expedite the process.
Residents are urged to separate household debris from vegetative debris as they are disposed of separately.
If you have sustained damage to your home, contact damage.la.gov for assistance.
