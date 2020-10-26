Louisiana faces another tropical threat as Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
It is too early too early to know the exact path of Zeta, but the current tracking cone does include Southeast Louisiana and the forecast shows Zeta becoming a hurricane before landfall. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect Zeta to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Tropical Storm #Zeta Advisory 7A: Zeta Expected to Bring Hurricane Conditions Across Portions Of The Yucatan Peninsula By Late Today. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 26, 2020
The tropical storm, currently in the Caribbean Sea, is poised to bring heavy rain to the U.S. Gulf Coast within the next few days. Forecasters with the NHC say the storm is likely to move in a northwestward direction and strengthen into a hurricane before it hits the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Zeta is currently about 175 southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and is moving northwest as 9 mph with sustained winds of up to 70 mph.
