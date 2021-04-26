State Senator Troy Carter won the special U.S. House election Saturday, defeating State Senator Karen Carter Peterson. Carter captured 55% to Peterson’s 45%, with an unofficial turnout of 16.6% in Louisiana’s only majority-minority district.
Former Representative Cedric Richmond endorsed Carter before resigning to become a senior adviser to President Biden earlier this year.
In West Baton Rouge, Peterson collected 51% to Carter’s 49%, with 1,269 total votes cast. The unofficial turnout for the election was 14.7%. The election covered 13 of the parish’s 29 precincts, while the remainder of the parish is domiciled in the 6th Congressional District, represented by Republican Garret Graves.
While both candidates supported abortion rights and gun control, they differed on how aggressively they would pursue some of their policy objectives. For example, Peterson offered staunch opposition to the oil and gas industry, while Carter supports a more incremental approach.
With his win, Carter became Louisiana’s sole Democratic lawmaker in Congress.
