West Baton Rouge Parish Parks and Recreation Department signed a notice on March 9 to proceed with a $3.1 million turf upgrade which benefits 12 fields located in four different WBR Parish parks.
Erwinville Park will be the first to be improved and work started March 13. Brusly’s Alexander Park will be next, followed by Rivault Park in Port Allen, and finally, Addis’s Myhand Park will have new turf installed.
Artificial turf will be put in place for in-field and apron areas at three fields in each of the properties mentioned above. Turf will make maintenance easier and allow games to resume more quickly—maybe a quarter of an hour—after heavy rain. Without turf, delays are longer. All projects are estimated to be complete by November 2023.
Anatole Vincent, Director of WBR Parks and Recreation for the last 16 years, said, “We’ve prided ourselves as a department on kind of being on the front line or the trendsetters as far as things that we’ve done at our facilities—whether it be splash pads, playgrounds and those kinds of things—but in the turf world, we had fallen behind.”
Vincent expressed gratitude at being able to begin the work.
“I do want to thank our administration, Parish President PeeWee Berthelot, and our Parish Council for their support for this project. It’s something I think we’ve been needing and I’m really excited about it coming to our parish.”
The work will affect residents who play these fields regularly. Vincent said, “While we’re doing this work things are going to be a little bit out of order and as long as everybody is patient—you know, the end product is going to be something we can all be proud of, so we just got to get through this year.”
Baseball and softball season is here. The department and partnering organizations made scheduling arrangements to accommodate the project, mostly at Erwinville and Brusly locations.
Erwinville Park’s turf work lands in the middle of the season this year. Vincent commented on the efforts taken there to accommodate teams, “We’re not turfing every field, so there are still fields that are usable.” Vincent also noted that concessions and bathrooms may not be the most accessible during the upgrade. Provisional arrangements were made for play in Erwinville, “It’s not the most ideal situation, but we have put up—we’re in the process of putting up—two temporary fields for the younger age groups to be able to play out there and then we have two working fields that the older groups are going to be playing on.”
Two recreational softball leagues who typically play at Brusly’s Alexander park plan to move a few games to Addis at the end of their season to cater to work done at their usual playing fields.
After Alexander park, most of the 2023 baseball season will have ended. Vincent did not foresee scheduling issues for games thereafter, although football practice near the fields at Rivault park may be affected.
The longevity of the investment depends on usage and will typically only need to be done to the top layer. Vincent estimated the lifespan of the new turf at 15 years.
However, future replacement doesn’t need to be the entire field at once. High-usage areas, like the batter's box, could be replaced and maintained without an entire overhaul.
“Probably two-thirds of your cost is in your base—what’s underneath: the drainage, pretty much everything that’s the base layer of what’s going down,” said Vincent. “So, when you talk about replacement—or you talk about how long it lasts, what you’re talking about is the actual turf.”
GeoSurfaces, a turf company in Baton Rouge was chosen after bidding. The company has worked with other parish parks departments and high schools on similar projects in the past. The contract is for a total of 240 days to complete all fields, which equates to about 60 days of work in each park.
