Turner Industries recently completed the construction of a new 4,200 square-foot office at their modular fabrication yard in Port Allen. The company celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, June 19.
The new office will serve as the administrative headquarters as well as the modular yard staff’s office and meeting hub. The building will also house workspaces for clients overseeing their modular projects.
“The new administration building will allow us to host current and potential clients in a much more professional manner for meetings and presentations," Turner Industries Project Manager Eric Stampley said. "It signifies our sustained commitment to producing a quality service and will prepare us for anticipated growth in the module business."
