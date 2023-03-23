The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters.
Deputies arrested 39-year-old Nathan Dean from Lafayette and 35-year-old Megean Allen from Baton Rouge for theft.
Officials say Dean and Allen are accused of cutting a catalytic converter from a Toyota SUV in a parking lot located in Port Allen before returning two days later to get another catalytic converter from the same vehicle.
Catalytic converters help a car clean its exhaust. It presents value because of the price of metals like palladium and platinum that are used in the parts.
According to J.D. Power, the average catalytic converter ranges between $800 and $1,200, depending on the vehicle's make and model. In general, the larger the engine, the more expensive the converter.
Authorities say during the investigation, detectives received information that Dean and Allen were caught on video stealing five gas cans from a residence in Port Allen.
With the help of the WBRSO narcotics division, detectives located Dean and Allen and took them into custody. According to WBRSO, detectives located a cutting tool and multiple blades, as well as two stolen catalytic converters after searching Dean's vehicle.
