The Baton Rouge Police Department assisted the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in arresting two people accused of stealing catalytic converters.
After an investigation, Joshua Idusuyi, 31, and Sharelle Idusuyi, 31, were arrested and charged with simple burglary, theft of catalytic converters, and possession of burglary tools.
On April 1 just after 7 a.m., a concerned citizen observed a woman in a Ford Focus with the hood up sitting on the shoulder in the 2600 block of US HWY 190 E.
Officials say while in the area the concerned citizen observed a man leaving a business on foot in dark clothing carrying what looked to be a duffle bag.
The man entered the Ford Focus, after putting the bag in the trunk, and drove east towards Baton Rouge.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified who then notified the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials say BRPD located the vehicle near Scenic/Mason at a local business.
The driver was taken into custody by BRPD for other charges. A search of the Ford Focus resulted in multiple burglary tools (battery-operated saw, multiple saw blades), and three catalytic converters, which were verified as being taken from vehicles at a local business in West Baton Rouge Parish near where the Ford was on the shoulder of US HWY 190.
There was also dark clothing, flashlights, multiple cell phones, binoculars, and several pairs of work gloves inside the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.