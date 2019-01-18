Authorities arrested two men in Port Allen last night after finding more than eight pounds of marijuana and other drugs in a residence on Oregon Avenue.
Agents of the River West Narcotics Task Force executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at 1124 Oregon Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities seized 8.7 pounds of marijuana, 6.2 grams of cocaine, MDMA, Alprazolam, and a firearm.
Darian Claiborne, 24, is charged with possession With the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS.
Earl Bridgewater, 24, is charged with a bench warrant.
"Drug dealing will not be tolerated in our community," A statement from the West baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. "Our Narcotics Agents will find you and arrest you. If you are dealing drugs you could be next."
The River West Narcotics Task Force is comprised of deputies from the WBR Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Port Allen Police Department and Addis Police Department.
Tips from the community can be reported anonymously by calling 344-STOP.
