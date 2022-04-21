An 18th Judicial District Court jury convicted two Port Allen men April 8, on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide for the 2019 slaying of a pregnant woman in Glynn.
Both face life in prison on the second-degree murder conviction and 15 years for the feticide conviction.
The 12-member jury rendered guilty verdicts against Treveon “Scrap” Robinson, 22, 2022 Lobdell Highway, and Andre “Dre” Griffin, 24, for the slaying of Ariel Edwards, 25.
Edwards was killed Feb. 14, 2019, in a drive-by shooting in the 15000 block of Russell Lane in Glynn.
The jury reached its verdict after two hours of deliberation that ended around 11 p.m. at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse.
District Judge Kevin Kimball presided over the two-week trial.
The second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, according to Chad Aguillard, chief lead prosecutor for District Attorney Tony Clayton, who was present during the trial.
“Tony Clayton has taken a position, and I’ve been instructed as his chief of trials for the 18th Judicial District that, when a case involves serious gun violence, we will not stand by and work out deals, Aguillard said.
“Our objective is to present these cases to the juries and the people of the parishes to get justice for the victims.
“In this case, it involved five young men who made a decision to take out guns and commit assault drive-by shootings at a home where people were present. You have committed second-degree murder,” he said.
Robinson also was convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Robinson’s firearm conviction means a minimum five years and maximum of 20 years in prison without benefit of parole or suspension of sentence.
He had an underlying conviction in West Baton Rouge Parish for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, which barred him from possession of a firearm.
Jury selection was completed by the end of the first week. The 12-member jury – all white residents – consisted of seven men and five women.
Robinson was represented by attorney Thomas D’Amico, while attorney Victor Woods represented Griffin.
The prosecution presented testimony from people who were in the car during the shooting.
“Obviously, it was not Andre Griffin, and it wasn’t Treveon Robinson,” Aguillard said.
“Other people in that car told the jury where they were, where they were coming from, what they did and why they did it.”
Griffin and Robinson shot into the house at least five times – and up to eight times – with the intent to kill Kendel Mingo, Edwards’s boyfriend, according to the prosecution.
Mingo survived the shooting.
The intent to kill Mingo also led both men to be convicted of attempted second-degree murder.
“Even though they did not intend to kill Ariel Edwards, the law prescribes a second-degree murder conviction,” Aguillard said.
Edwards was 14 weeks pregnant, according to Dr. Karen Ross, a forensic pathologist who testified during the trial.
The prosecution presented pictures of the unborn child to prove that fact.
Ross performed the autopsy not only on Edwards, but also on the unborn child.
She testified the cause of death of both Edwards and the unborn child was the gunshot wound to the left side to Edwards’s abdomen, which struck her aorta.
“But when you suck the life out of Ariel, you kill her unborn child,” Aguillard said. “That was the basis for the first-degree feticide conviction.
“When Dr. Ross testified, we presented the evidence concerning the specific nature in which the mother died,” he said.
“But when we got to the area of the unborn child – and the element of feticide – we showed two pictures of the unborn child.”
The presentation left the jury and spectators emotional and silent.
“We presented real-life evidence of the death of an innocent, unborn baby that emanated from the senseless, stupid violence of Andre Griffin and Treveon Robinson,” Aguillard said.
“It was extremely emotional to see that happen in a live trial for those individuals who were conducting their civic duty.”
Griffin and Robinson drove down Russell Lane and spotted a car that Mingo was known to drive, according to prosecutors.
They pulled up on the side of the house. Griffin – the driver – fired from the driver’s side window, and Robinson sat on the window seal of the passenger side and shot over the car, Aguillard said.
In his opening arguments, Aguillard told the jury that it was one of the most heinous crimes the small community had ever seen.
“At the end, everyone – including the jury – agreed with me on that,” he said. “But from a standpoint of being an individual who had the burden of proof to bring justice for the family, I will say I feel very good about the result because justice was served not only for Ariel Edwards, but also her little baby boy.
“Even though his life was cut short before it had a chance to begin, it gives me some relief we know we were able to bring justice for that little baby boy,” Aguillard said.
“It’s sad that this little boy never had the opportunity to live life to make Ariel happy … and to ultimately be a part of the lives of Edwards family.
“But by serving justice on the people who we know killed that little baby and his momma, we feel relief that we were able to provide some closure to that family,” he said. “I pray that they can move on and put this chapter of their life behind them.”
