As part of an ongoing commitment to community health equity, Louisiana Healthcare Connections will sponsor the Baton Rouge Free Clinic to bring free dental, vision and medical services to families and individuals in need. With the theme of “Love Heals,” the event is scheduled for March 15-16, 2019, at the Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building, located at 4400 Airpark Blvd.
No pre-qualifications are necessary to receive services at the clinic, and all ages are welcome. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services will include:
· DENTAL: Cleaning, fillings, extractions, partial plates
· VISION: Complete dilated eye exams, testing for glaucoma, testing for diabetic retinopathy, glasses made off-site and ready for pickup with 6-8 weeks
· MEDICAL: General medicine, physicals
· EDUCATION: Educational resources and information
“There is a tremendous need in our community for these services, and we are grateful for partners like Louisiana Healthcare Connections who share our commitment to helping people get the care they need,” says Baton Rouge Free Clinic Director and local Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis. “By working together as a community, we have the opportunity to truly transform health for local families.”
This year’s event marks the clinic’s second year in Baton Rouge. In 2018, the pop-up clinic spanned three days and provided free healthcare to more than 1,400 residents from across the state, with some attendees driving several hours to receive services. The 2018 clinic was powered by the efforts of nearly 1,600 volunteers, including dental, vision and medical professionals.
“Health begins at the community level, and the Baton Rouge Free Clinic illustrates the difference that can be made when we all work together to help families build healthier lives,” says Louisiana Healthcare Connections Senior Vice-President of Medical Affairs Dr. Marcus Wallace. “We are honored to be part of this event again this year and help bring important health and wellness services to those in need.”
With more than 1,000 Louisiana residents expected to attend this year’s clinic, organizers have issued a call for healthcare professional and community volunteers. Individuals and organizations interested in volunteering at the clinic may visitwww.lovehealsfreeclinic.org/baton-rouge-volunteer-registration to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.