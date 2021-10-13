A three-car crash early Saturday morning claimed the lives of two people in a car wreck.
The accident took place just after 2 a.m., just north of Louisiana Hwy 1148 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the lives of 34-year-old Brittany Lewis of White Castle and 32-year-old Kamden Obear of Plaquemine.
The investigation revealed Lewis, was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger, and was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Louisiana Hwy 1. Obear, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and was traveling north on Louisiana Hwy 1.
The Dodge struck the Chevrolet Silverado head on prior to striking a 2020 Freightliner, who was also traveling north on Louisiana Hwy 1. After, striking the Freightliner the Dodge engulfed in flames.
Lewis was properly restrained, but suffered fatal injuries, due to the severity of the crash. However, Obear was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and uninjured.
Standard toxicology samples were obtained from all drivers and submitted for analysis. Yet, impairment is suspected on the part of Lewis.
