Two drivers sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday that closed Interstate 10 in both directions for several hours, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
The crash occurred when Louisiana State Police and an Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputy were helping a driver who had hit a guardrail.
A Fed-Ex Truck plowed into a DOTD Motor Assistance Patrol truck that aided the motorist.
The collision sent the MAP truck crashing into the back of the IPSO unit, Sheriff Brett Stassi said.
The Fed-ex ran over the cones in a closed lane and crashed into the MAP truck, the deputy’s unit and the vehicle that hit the guardrail.
The wrecker driver, who was outside the unit at the time of the collision, was taken from the scene by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med.
John Guerin III, 38, the driver of the Fed-Ex truck, was arrested and taken into custody at Iberville Parish Jail on charges of negligent injury, careless operation and failure to obey signs.
“He was in the wrong lane, to start with,” Stassi said.
Deputy Adrian Harris, who worked the scene for the sheriff’s office, sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released from an area hospital.
The accident continues what has been a string of serious accidents over the last year that has made Atchafalaya Basin twin span one of the more treacherous highways in Iberville Parish.
“It’s a tough gig,” he said.
