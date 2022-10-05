The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that LA 986, N River RD., will be completely closed from LA 987-2, Lafiton LN to Bridgeside Rd. The closures will begin Wednesday, Oct. 5 and continue through Saturday, Oct. 8 and will take place at the following times:
Monday - Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day, and on weekends from 7 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The traveling public should follow the signed detour route.
This closure is needed to repair the transmission line that crosses the Mississippi River.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also advises motorists that LA 1 Southbound will have intermittent rolling closuresbeginning on Wednesday, October 5th 2022, through Sunday, October 16th. The rolling closures will take place from Avenue G to Sun Plus Parkway on LA 1 Southbound and the I-10 Westbound merge lane to LA 1 Southbound, beginning 8 a.m. thru 4 p.m. daily.
DOTD appreciates readers’ patience, and reminds them to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. For more information regarding these closures, please contact: Ryan George, Utility Lines Construction Services at 318-501-9155
