The National Science Teaching Association (NTSA) named Brittany Nelson, a science teacher at Port Allen High School, and Samantha Mendehall, a science teacher at Port Allen Middle School, regional winners in the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge. As finalists, Nelson secured a $15,000 school science lab makeover support package and Mendehall secured a $10,000 package.
The competition, sponsored by Shell Oil Company and administered by the NSTA, encouraged K-12 science teachers who have found innovative ways to deliver quality lab experiences with limited school and laboratory resources, to share their approaches for a chance to win a school science lab makeover support package. Nelson is one of 39 regional winners named, from which three grand prize winners will be selected. This is Nelson’s third consecutive year as a regional winner.
Nelson believes that hands-on science engages students and promotes learning, fostering a wish for students to learn more about science and perhaps find a passion within the field. Her goal is to provide students with content knowledge, the skills necessary to develop questions, and the scientific processes necessary to investigate answers to those questions. To understand science concepts, one has to look beyond the books and conventional classroom teaching. Effective learning of science involves seeing, handling, and manipulating objects and materials. Nelson believes in the richness of an integrated curriculum and connecting science with other areas of instruction. Making these connections with other subjects and experiences makes the material relatable for students and enriches their learning. A lab upgrade would impact her teaching and improve students’ content knowledge by allowing her to focus more on inquiry labs. With updated equipment, students will generate data, which they can then analyze to make inferences. This will enable students to gain a deeper understanding of scientific concepts and to take greater ownership in the activities. This grant will allow students to better understand scientific concepts through more enriching laboratory activities.
Mendenhall’s goal for her classroom is that every student feels included and respected, and leaves with a deeper appreciation and understanding of science. She believes science is best learned through being hands-on, and she typically facilitates a "flipped classroom" strategy where learning is student-led. She uses a multifaceted, interdisciplinary approach to present lessons in a way that different learners can benefit from.
A lab upgrade would dramatically improve the quality of lessons Mendenhall could do with her students. Having a uniform set of beakers and measuring cylinders would ensure that chemistry experiments are performed safely and efficiently without any confusion. She would purchase a class set of bar magnets and a set of seven basic digital cameras so students can record observations and add them to their lab reports. Even with limited resources, Mendenhall strives to provide experiences that students may not get anywhere else and spark an interest in science.
To enter the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge, K-12 science teachers located in West Baton Rouge Parish school district were asked to describe their school’s current laboratory resources, explain why laboratory upgrade support is needed, and describe their approach to science education instruction utilizing their school’s current lab facilities. A panel of science educators then reviewed and selected the top entries. The regional winners each received a school science lab makeover support package valued at $10,000 for the elementary and middle levels and $15,000 for the high school level.
“These talented science educators are an inspiration to us all,” said Beth Allan, NSTA President. “We join Shell in congratulating the winners on their ingenuity, resourcefulness, and dedication to their students and quality science teaching.”
Nelson now advances to the national phase of the competition, where she will have a chance to win an additional $5,000 of support to attend a future NSTA National Conference on Science Education, where they will be honored at a Shell reception and Teachers Awards Gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.