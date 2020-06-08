West Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Control reports two positive samples of West Nile Virus in the 50 collected and submitted for testing last week.
Both positive samples are from the southern portion of the parish., the department reports.
The results are typical for this time of year as the parish typically sees positive samples of West Nile Virus begin showing up around late May and early June. The season ramps up to its peak in late July and August then tapers off as fall months approach.
