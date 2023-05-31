Janae Montgomery and Kendra Kahao, both West Baton Rouge School System employees, have earned their bachelor's degrees in liberal arts at Reach University. They both worked full-time and took the full-time college course load required to complete their degree program.
In addition, Janae Montgomery, who had a 4.0 grade point average, was selected by her college peers to give the candidate address at the graduation ceremony on May 23. Montgomery has been a para-professional in the special education program at Brusly High School. Kahao has been a para-professional at Caneview School.
Reach University is a job-embedded program, meaning that all students must be employed in a school system, early childhood center or educational organization serving children. Its mission is to grow the teacher workforce by helping those working in education settings get their degrees.
"In 2018-2019, I began facilitating workshops for special education para-professionals in WBR and it didn't take long to realize how talented and eager they were to learn and be more effective. At the time Oxford, Teachers College at Reach University was asking for districts to pilot the degree program, and we made sure our folks signed up!," said Kim Eckert, now Dean of Oxford Teachers College and Reach University. "Reach allows us to provide opportunities for school support staff already serving in schools who have proven they want to be there and love kids," Eckert.
Reach University is also unique because degree candidates pay only $75 per month, and classes are held at night after their work day.
"These two outstanding staff members are to be commended for their dedication to education and our kids," said Superintendent Chandler Smith. "We congratulate them on this accomplishment!"
