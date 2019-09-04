The United States is improving its economic and defensive standing in the world and Louisiana provides a perfect location for new and expanding businesses, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) told members of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce last Wednesday.
He began, though, by explaining how happy he was to be home.
“I will tell you how good it is to be out of Washington,” Graves said. “It’s great to be here among normal people.”
Turning his attention to the national scene, the representative said the nation’s military and economy have improved significantly over the past few years.
“We’ve tried to focus on things that would make the United State more competitive,” Graves said.
As a result, unemployment rates are down, has worked to make the American military the best it can be.
“We’ve worked to reestablish our supremacy making sure that we remain the sole superpower,” he said. “There are good news stories on the national front.”
Graves rhetorically asked the audience where they would invest $1 billion, then explained why Louisiana would be an ideal location.
He said the most important criteria would be energy prices, inexpensive natural gas, the readiness of the workforce and shipping.
Graves explained the state met all of those criteria with the lowest utility rates in the country, Louisiana’s workers leads the nation in value-added products, the state is tied for the most railways and Louisiana has the number five port in the nation. “
“We’ve got some incredible natural assets right here at home,” he said. “We should be kicking the other state’s butts. We should be number one in the country.”
The representative also talked about the need for a new bridge crossing the Mississippi River.
“We absolutely, positively need a new bridge,” Graves said, but added its location needed to be based on logic and not politics.
