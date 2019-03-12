An undercover investigation by WAFB revealed Sheriff Mike Cazes hired an inmate to work unsupervised in his home.
Elmer Castillo, a 32-year-old undocumented immigrant in prison for sexual battery against a 13-year-old was seen working at Cazes home during a six-hour surveillance period, Kiran Chawla reports. A Department of Corrections van was also seen on Cazes’ property.
The Department of Corrections and West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorneys Office have launched investigations into the matter.
Sheriff Mike Cazes did not return calls requesting comment. Media liaison Major Zack Simmers said Cazes plans to release a statement but did not give a time period.
