Capital Area United Way’s Brotherhood Sisterhood Committee has opened the nomination process for its Brotherhood Sisterhood awards.
The Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards – generously sponsored by Baton Rouge General and ExxonMobil – aim to honor individuals in our community who have, throughout their lives, worked toward the elimination of bias, bigotry and racism across ethnic, gender and religious lines.
The recipients of the Brotherhood Sisterhood Award reflect their support of this mission through their individual work to help break down the barriers that divide the community and prevent its citizens from working and living together in harmony. Over the last 60 years, 98 individuals have been recognized through this event for their efforts related to the mission of Brotherhood Sisterhood.
This year’s Brotherhood Sisterhood Award winners will be honored at a breakfast on Friday, April 29th at 7:30 a.m. at the Executive Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.cauw.org/bhshawards.
The community is invited to nominate individuals between now and March 9 at www.cauw.org/livingunited. Winners will be announced shortly following the nomination deadline.
