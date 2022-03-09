One lane Eastbound and one lane Westbound will be closed on US 190 at the Mississippi River Bridge (Old Bridge), in East Baton Rouge Parish. The lane closure will be on the following dates each day while crews perform a routine bridge inspection.
Monday March 14th, 2022 thru Thursday March 17th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
This closure will allow vehicles 11-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. Road is open for regular traffic but Eastbound oversize vehicles must detour using LA 1 to I-10 to I-110. Westbound oversize vehicles must detour using I-110 to I-10 to LA 1.
Safety Reminder
LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.