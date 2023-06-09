June 9, 2023
Every Friday in June, USDA summer foods will be available for pick up at Port Allen High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to families with children under the age of 18 in the home. Food provided meets the same nutritional requirements as school lunches during the year.
Port Allen High School is located at 3553 Rosedale Rd. In Port Allen, Louisiana.
West Baton Rouge is a test distribution site for these type of boxes and the program is available through the Louisiana Department of Education.
“Feeding kids during the summer months can be difficult for many families,” said Superintendent Chandler Smith. “We are pleased to be chosen by the state to pilot this program and urge parents to take advantage of it.”
Participants do not need to be from West Baton Rouge. Families wishing to participate need only enter the PAHS parking lot, fill out a simple form with each child’s name and age along with parent information.
Friends and neighbors are allowed to pick up boxes for other families in need as long as the form can be completed by the adult arranging pick up.
Vivian Landry of the WBR Child Nutrition Program explained food is picked up to be consumed later. Each food box contains breakfast and lunch for one child for seven days. Boxes are available on a first come, first serve basis.
The frozen meals are prepped by City Group Hospitality who own City Pork, City Slice, other restaurants and catering food services in the Baton Rouge area. Jeff Conaway of City Group Hospitality was on site with several employees ready to hand out food boxes, “We’ve got a frozen truck that keeps everything at negative one, negative 2 degrees that’s on the left side, we’ve got a milk man and then we’ve got our dry—that has cereal and fruits in it.”
One gallon of one percent Kleinpeter milk is being distributed with each box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.