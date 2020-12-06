A pursuit by State Police that began in Iberville Parish ended in a collision with a police unit on Avenue G and South River Road in Port Allen Friday night.
Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 9:30 p.m. but the driver refused to stop, leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit through West Baton Rouge.
The driver of the stolen vehicle has not been identified by State Police nor have the charges against the driver been confirmed.
