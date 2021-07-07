BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has now acted on all legislation from the 2021 Regular Session. He has signed 477 bills into law and has vetoed 28 bills.
The vetoes have also sparked the likelihood a veto-override session to address issues ranging from vetoes on the ban on concealed firearms to the legislation to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.
Edwards also used line-item veto authority to limit what he called” the unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars on certain items in the budget and capital outlay bills”
“While much has been made of a handful of controversial bills, the reality is that this legislative session has produced many good laws that will improve the lives of Louisianans, including a balanced budget that strongly positions our state for the coming year and significantly invests in education, people and families,” Gov. Edwards said. “We did this through bipartisan cooperation and compromise. As we have proven time and time again, the people of Louisiana are best served when all of us put aside our differences and focus on projects, programs and progress for all.
“That’s how we’ve given pay raises to teachers, school support staff and professors,” he said. “It’s how we’ve enacted protections for pregnant workers, made historic investments in higher education and created a new program to help more students attend community and technical colleges. It’s how we’ve enacted laws to face the problem of Title IX violations head on at Louisiana’s colleges and universities, advanced criminal justice reform, supported those affected by human trafficking and set our state up for continued economic recovery as we work to end the current pandemic.”
The bills vetoed “were simply unnecessary, and many would have caused real harm,” Edwards said.
The vetoed bills range from election bills that would have restricted access to the polls to legislation that would have discouraged the public’s confidence in the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines.
Further, the bills vetoed by the Governor include Senate Bill 118 which would have removed training and permitting requirements to carry a concealed weapon and Senate Bill 156, which he said, “would have unfairly discriminated against transgender youth.”
Republican Chairman Louis Gurvich said the session is imminent.
“One thing is now clear: John Bel Edwards is a National Democrat,” having publicly embraced the left’s attacks on women’s sports and gun rights,” he said.
If approved, the session would tentatively begin July 20.
