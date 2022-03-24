A Hammond man died from last week from injuries he sustained in a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge earlier this month, according to Louisiana State Police.
Charles Loving, 61, was a passenger in a car that was struck on the bridge after it got a flat tire. The wreck also caused another man to fall into Whiskey Bay. The driver of the car was Melvin Thomas, 33, who was checking in the car when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. The impact knocked Thomas over the bridge and into the water below.
A passing fisherman rescued Thomas, who was seriously injured and airlifted to an area hospital.
Loving died March 15.
