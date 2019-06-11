The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the community in identifying suspects in a rash of vehicle robberies.
Three to four men were seen searching through vehicles in Plantation Trailer Park, located at 2960 Hwy. 190 West, on Wednesday, June 5. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from one vehicle.
The men were seen driving a newer model Nissan Altima.
One suspect looked directly into the security camera. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying him.
If you have any information please call 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.