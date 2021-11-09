Friday at 6 p.m. there will be a Vigil for Justice held at Alexander Park at 250 Elaine St in Brusly. The gathering is for families, friends, and community members wishing to lend support, join in grief and remembrance of loved ones who have been the victims of violent and unsolved crimes.
Kathryn Simpson of Shreveport is holding the event to honor her mother, Kimberly Womack who died in 2008.
“There’s a whole group of us, there’s my mom’s case, there’s Ragean Bellelo, then there’s Tara [Snearl], there’s the Woods family and Caleb Shavers’ mom—there’s a lot of different victims, Jacob Latiolais’ mom…”
Up until now, Simpson says, the families have not all come together. Simpson is currently a resident of Shreveport, but there has been a lot of networking and support done online, mostly, through Facebook.
“We’ve met so many new victims recently, so I thought we’d hold a vigil for justice. All of our cases are unsolved, all of us have claimed to face the same corruption within the system in each and every case. So, I thought it would be good to hold a vigil where we can all come together—we can meet each other, listen to each other, support each other and sort of gain a networking group—a support group.”
When asked what the event would be like, Simpson replied, “Quiet and respectful is what I had in mind.” Simpson will “light” LED candles, display photos of the departed and release butterflies (weather permitting). The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend.
