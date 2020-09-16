Brusly High School will host a voter registration drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22, National Voter Registration Day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The drive is supported by the National Association of Secretaries of State, National Association of State Election Directors, U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.