West Baton Rouge Parish voters passed the three mill Community Center Property tax renewal for another 10 years, with 63% of the 2,267 votes cast in Saturday's election.
Parish Parks and Recreation Director Anatole Vincent said he is thankful to the people of West Baton Rouge and looks forward to continuing work with the department to provide a product residents can be proud of and utilize.
Parish community centers include two in Port Allen - the Port Allen Community Center and William and Lee Center, two in Addis - the Addis Community Center and Addis VFW Hall, which the Addis VFW donated to the parish - and one in Erwinville. The newest facility is the William and Lee Center, which opened in November 2019.
"We appreciate the support of our West Baton Rouge residents who understand how vital our community centers are to the parish," Vincent said.
Parish voters have approved the property tax renewal every 10 years since 1934. The first millage to funded the Port Allen Community Center. In 2000, voters approved the tax renewal at three mills to include all five of the parish' community centers.
Voter turnout for the election was just over 13%, according to the Secretary of State.
