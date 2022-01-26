BATON ROUGE — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a proclamation suspending the deadline for the Voting System Commission’s final report as a result of Hurricane Ida and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Act 480, the legislation that created the Voting System Commission, was passed and signed into law during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. The act required the commission to produce a final report recommending a type of voting system to Secretary Ardoin by January 31, 2022.
“As chairman of the Voting System Commission, I am grateful to the governor for suspending the deadline for the report. The Voting System Commission has already had to delay its meetings due to Hurricane Ida and has canceled one meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision will give the commission the time it needs to hold its final meetings and carefully weigh its decision. The task of recommending a new type of voting system is far too important to rush the process,” Ardoin stated.
The commission will vote to recommend a type of voting system after its final meeting this year. All meetings are open to the public.
For more information about the Voting System Commission, contact John Ryan McGehee in the Communications Office at 225.922.0820 or visit www.GeauxVote.com. If members of the public would like to view recordings of previous meetings, please visit https://senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.