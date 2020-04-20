Waitr, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, is expanding service to West Baton Rouge beginning Wednesday, April 29.
The popular food delivery app will be available in Port Allen, Brusly, Addis and Plaquemine offering an enhanced variety of restaurant choices for diners at home.
Area restaurants that have signed on with Waitr include Walk-On's, Cou-yon's Cajun BBQ, DC Gill, Court Street Cafe, Burger Me, La Bayou Bistro, Rotolos, Athenos, Cheesy's Phillysteaks & More, Serena Express, Jimmy Brown's Patio Cafe, Mary Lee's Doughnuts, Lane's Corner Café, and Uncle Johnny's Pizza.
More businesses are expected to participate in the coming weeks.
The company is based in Lafayette. Since it was founded in 2013, Waitr has expanded to dozens of cities across 10 states, including Texas, Florida, Arkansas and Georgia.
The company recently acquired another food delivery company, Bite Squad. Together, they connect local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets.
As of December 31, 2019, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small- and medium-sized markets in the United States in approximately 640 cities.
Waitr is currently hiring. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver and choose the Port Allen tab.
Local restaurants looking to become a Waitr partner can learn more at https://waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.
