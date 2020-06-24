Inclement weather picked up again today after a tornado warning in the area last night.
A tornado was spotted around 3 p.m. today on Rougon Road.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 4:54 pm
