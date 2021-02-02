West Baton Rouge Parish government announced water pressure on the south end of the Intracoastal returned to normal around midnight after dropping yesterday.
One of the well sites will require repairs, but crews were able to restore water tower levels to normal after turning on a third well.
Contractors have been notified and plans have been made to remedy the situation as soon as possible, according to a press release.
The parish will continue running two wells as repairs are made to prevent a drop in water pressure.
