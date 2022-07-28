Wednesday, July 20, officially marked the end of an era in West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
It was the last school board meeting that Wes Watts attended as the school system’s superintendent.
Watts announced in April that he was stepping down from his position, but he wasn’t sure what his plans would be.
Watts took time to reflect on the eight years he led the West Baton Rouge Parish school system.
“It was amazing,” Watts said. “An experience of a lifetime. It’ll be something I carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Anyone appointed or elected to a position has goals they want to achieve during their time. Watts said he felt like the school system accomplished the goals and beyond during the eight years.
“The goal coming in was to add value,” he said. “I was thinking how could I add value to what was already here? It was already a very good school system. We created committees and focused on academics, personnel, finances and buildings. We saw academic growth and improvement in facilities across the district, which creates a better environment for students.”
Watts said he was proud of the enrollment increase the district had. He also mentioned the pay increase across the district as one of the things he was most proud of.
“Our enrollment is up. I think that means your community trusts your school system,” he said. “I’m proud of the people we’ve hired in the school system. We’ve created great cultures at our schools. Cultures of caring and pursuing excellence.”
David Corona stepped in as the interim superintendent. The board will appoint a permanent replacement at a later date.
Watts said he’ll stay connected with education through consulting. He said he may also do some work in the financial realm. However, he has a few stipulations.
“No. 1 I want to do something productive to help others,” he said. “No. 2, I want a little more flexibility in my schedule and No. 3, I want to do those things with people I like working with.”
Watts said spending more time with family is something he looks forward to. He lauded the WBR community for accepting him and treating him like family although he wasn’t from the area.
“The community of WBR is awesome,” he said. “Everybody works together for the good of the kids.”
