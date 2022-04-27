The 2022 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year is stepping down from his position at the helm of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.
Wes Watts announced earlier this month at the school board meeting that he would be stepping down from his role, even though his future plans aren’t clear at the moment. His last day on the job is in July.
“It all kinda came out of nowhere,” Watts said. “Around Christmas time, it kinda hit me… Is it time to do something else? The board has been good to me. I have a great staff to work with. The community support and support from the schools has been great. It’s no problems with the school district at all. I think it’s time for a new voice in WBR. It’s time for me to do something else. I don’t know what it is yet.”
Watts said the next several months will be important for the school system as the school board elections on tap for November.
The end of this school year will mark thirty years in education for Watts, which includes stops at Lee High School, Central High School and Zachary High School.
“He’s been a really great superintendent. A great person to work with,” said School Board President Alden Chustz. “You hate to lose someone like that.”
Chustz said the board opted to go the route of an interim superintendent until after the elections.
Watts reflected on his eight years on the job and the progress the school district has made.
“It went better that I could’ve ever imagined,” he said. “To be able to go from a principal to being able to lead this school district required people to embrace me and believe in me to do the job.
It’s an amazing community of people,” he added. We didn’t get everything done that we wanted to accomplish but to see how we’ve grown academically and how far we’ve come with the facilities, makes me proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.