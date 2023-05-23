West Baton Rouge is beginning to monitor its mosquito population as of May 2023. Weekly reports will be available to citizens by way of the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Facebook page.
On May 15, the organization reported 37 samples submitted for testing and no West Nile virus was present.
George Bragg, Mosquito and Animal Control Superintendent said, “That’s perfectly normal, we don’t typically start seeing virus until around June.”
Consistent prevention measures are needed to control the spread of disease in mosquito populations. Besides spraying, the department also applies larvicide to high-risk areas to decrease pest populations.
“There’s never really be a year we’ve had no virus, but it does go up and down pretty dramatically,” said Bragg, “Its [virus] peak months are July and August.” May 15 was the first week of 2023 WBR has done a parish-wide spray. Bragg said the parks and schools are also sprayed weekly, but maintenance there begins much earlier, around March every year.
“West Nile is by far the most prevalent disease we have,” said Bragg. “West Nile has stuck around; it’s considered endemic to Louisiana now, which just means it’s here every year.”
Twenty-three trap sites are set up around the parish to collect samples from mosquito populations throughout the summer months to monitor mosquito populations and disease presence.
Spraying schedules and positive samples are reported online weekly by WBR Parish Mosquito Control Department.
