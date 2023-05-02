Clay Schexnayder, Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives spoke to the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce on April 25 at the monthly luncheon. Chamber members are tracking the action of proposed carbon capture bills including one sponsored by Schexnayder, House Bill 571. The bill proposes changes to current legislation regarding carbon capture.
The EPA defines carbon dioxide capture and sequestration on its website as a three-part process that includes the initial capture from a site, transporting of that CO2, and then “underground injection and geologic sequestration.” The injection is aimed toward “formations often a mile or more beneath the surface and consists of proud rock that holds the CO2.”
Anna Johnson, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce said, “It’s session time for us right now and we are watching the carbon capture bills that are in the legislature right now. Those directly impact West Baton Rouge and incoming projects that we have especially in that space.”
The chamber provided its bullet points on 12 proposed house bills in relation to the subjects of carbon capture and carbon sequestration affecting WBR business operations. Major points of Schexnayder’s House Bill 571 include implementing the following changes to existing legislation:
-Including the chief executive officer in a parish to be notified several additional times during the application process.
-A change in the distribution of funds by the office of mineral resources.
-Increasing the time the operator of carbon injection sites is liable: specifically, extending the time before operators can apply for completion from 10 to 50 years and adding criteria to gain the certificate of completion.
-Changing fee requirements and allowed use for the carbon dioxide geologic storage trust fund.
The chamber also welcomed Tommy Faucheux, President of the Louisiana Mid-Content Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) to speak at the April luncheon. After speaking on the Association’s efforts to reduce the Gas and Oil industry’s carbon footprint to the WBR Chamber, the LMOGA President expanded on some of his points for the West Side Journal.
Attention was drawn to outside lobbyists and organizations putting pressure on the Gas and Oil industry at the luncheon and in answering follow-up questions, the LMOGA also stated “customers of Louisiana’s resources are demanding products with lower carbon footprints.” They went on to add, “we are creating additional processes that allow us to enhance and expand our current infrastructure while lowering emissions and increasing efficiency to meet the world’s future energy demands.”
At the luncheon speech, Faucheux spoke about federal incentives for carbon capture and later the LMOGA provided information on a specific program that they could utilize in their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the industry: the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022. The LMOGA wrote, “The IRA incentivizes companies to invest in technology like carbon capture and storage and Louisiana has the natural resources, workforce, and infrastructure needed for these projects.”
Faucheux spoke to the chamber about the focus on carbon capture at heavily populated industrial sites and later the LMOGA clarified “66% of Louisiana’s CO2 emissions come from industrial sources, according to the LSU Center for Energy Studies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.