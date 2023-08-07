The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce welcomed the gubernatorial candidates to their Small Business Summit event on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The Primary Election will be held October 14, 2023. Hunter Lundy (Independent), Shawn Wilson (D), Richard Nelson (R), Steven Waguespack (R), Jeff Landry (R) and Sharon Hewitt (R) spoke to chamber members and the community about their campaign goals.
Candidates were asked questions by moderators Jeremy LaCombe and Rick Ward. LaCombe is State Representative for District 18 and Ward is a former State Senator for District 17.
Candidates are mentioned in order of speaking at the event Wednesday.
Hunter Lundy has practiced law for 40 years and is from the Lake Charles area. He has been CEO of that law firm, Lundy, Lundy, Soileau and South L.L.P., for 36 years. He emphasized the need to pick a location for the new bridge between WBR and EBR. Another point made was his intention of working to eliminate LEAP testing in schools. As governor, he stated he would fight against poverty in Louisiana.
Shawn Wilson was raised in New Orleans and now resides in Lafayette. Wilson was the only democratic candidate to speak. Wilson is a former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation. He’s been a public servant for 25 years. His response to a question about getting the bridge between WBR and EBR built included his opinion that both State and Federal funds need to be utilized to tackle the project.
Richard Nelson serves as State Representative for District 89. He has lived outside of the country and returned to Louisiana in 2017. He called for a restructuring of the style of Louisiana government, focusing on what other states like Texas and Florida are doing to attract people and businesses (eliminating income tax). Nelson also mentioned insurance as a focus of his campaign, an issue he thinks can be bettered with legislation.
Steven Waguespack lives in Gonzalez. Waguespack is the former president and CEO of Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. His speech focused on safety, lowering taxes and good schools. His ideas for Louisiana schools include technical education and career guidance. In regard to taxes, Waguespack said with an international economy, sales tax creates barriers for business.
Jeff Landry, Louisiana Attorney General since 2016, discussed law enforcement practices, the educational system and the opioid epidemic. He served as a police officer while attending college. Landry is outspoken against the 2017 criminal justice policy of Governor Edwards which reduced jail time for some offenses and added rehabilitation for released persons with intent to reduce prison expenses for the state.
Sharon Hewitt is a State Senator for District 1 and was the last candidate to speak at the event. Hewitt lives in Lake Charles and her aims for office include cutting taxes in favor of a smaller government to expand personal freedom. Hewitt also mentioned education and insurance as major issues for Louisiana.
Official Candidates who were not present or did not speak at the event include John Schroder (R), Xan John (R) and Daniel Cole (D).
