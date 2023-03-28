West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the recipients of their 2022 Community and Business Awards. Honorees include: Trenton Gordon Photography, Small Business of the Year, Citizens Bank, Medium Business of the Year, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, Large Business of the Year, Sherman & Balhoff Orthodontics, New Business of the Year, Clay Elliot, Young Professional of the Year, Jennifer Whitehurst, Volunteer of the Year, and Tony Clayton, Pride of West Baton Rouge.
Winners of the award were announced March 21st during the Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet held at the Addis Community Center. This prestigious ceremony was established to recognize outstanding individuals, groups and businesses who have demonstrated discipline, vision and passion within the community. The Awards Program also provides an opportunity to reward industry leaders who are truly dedicated to making a difference.
“We are delighted to award these distinguished businesses and individuals this honor. This group continues to promote excellence along with the highest standards of ethical conduct, integrity, civic and social responsibility. Honorees have demonstrated, over a significant period of time, dedication to the promotion of West Baton Rouge, combined with a strong sense of civic and business duty. With their commitment, we are able to provide a sustainable business community in our Parish, as well as foster growth and positive change,” says Executive Director Anna Johnson.
About The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce
The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is the leading force in the improvement of the business environment, the economic health and development, and the prosperity of the region and is considered the primary business advocacy group in the region. The Chamber regularly assesses the needs of local business owners and executives. Programs and initiatives are fashioned to deliver strategic solutions to meet those needs.
The Chamber is actively involved in governmental affairs, education/workforce development, rapid communications efforts, economic development, and community initiatives. Additionally, our event offerings such as networking opportunities, professional growth seminars and business expos are aimed to assist our membership. Our goal is to connect members and make tangible business relationships.
For more information on the Chamber and its initiatives, contact Executive Director Anna Johnson at anna@wbrchamber.org.
