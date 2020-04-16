The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce isn't letting coronavirus stop their monthly luncheons.
This month, members will gather via Zoom to hear an update from Congressman Garret Graves on COVID-19 and business relief efforts.
The meeting will be held Monday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m.
To reduce the risk of "Zoombombing" we will provide Zoom meeting information on Monday morning with an update to this article and a post on Facebook.
