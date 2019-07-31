Lt. Ken Albarez was returning to Port Allen Monday after a routine trip to a Baton Rouge motorcycle dealership when he got slowed down crossing the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, which is not uncommon.
While traffic was slowed to a stop, a woman he later found was pregnant jumped out of her van and “darted across the road to the railing as fast as she could,” Albarez said.
In time, the woman was pulled to safety, but Albarez said at first she was holding on tightly to the railing when he got to her as she hung, well over 100 feet above the Mississippi River.
Without hesitation, Albarez cautiously approached the woman, then dropped to his hands and knees, all the while talking to the woman as he waited for other first responders to come to her aid.
The woman told the WBRSO deputy in their 40-minute encounter not to get closer, threatening at times to jump.
“I just thank God for putting me at that place at that time,” Albarez said, then continued by saying that when he felt he was close enough, he lunged toward her, grabbed her hand, then was quickly joined by other responders to pull her to safety.
The woman was then transported to a local hospital, he said, a normal procedure for anyone who attempts suicide.
While some might consider Albarez a hero for his actions, he says, “I was just doing what I do.”
“I don’t think I did anything that anybody else wouldn’t do,” Albarez said. “It wasn’t a heroic act, it was just a human act.
“I think that God just put me there at the right time,” he said.
Albarez said there is help available to anyone considering suicide, then mentioned the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-273-TALK (3255).
