Dep. Vance Matranga Jr. has been eliminated from an excessive lawsuit filed in 2016 after a federal judge ruled last week that the alleged subject suing him has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
Matranga, who has served with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for nine years, is still a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Josef Richardson, who was shot July 25 when the deputy and others served a no-knock warrant on Richardson on the suspicion of drug dealing.
In the excessive force lawsuit Matranga has been removed from, the deputy was accused of breaking the leg of a suspect who was trying to escape arrest in 2016 with a sheriff’s unit then tackling him.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that authorities and first responders did not treat Fredrick Johnson for several hours after he had been booked into the parish jail, which the lawsuit claims is a violation of his civil rights.
A Port Allen police officer first tried to stop Johnson with a Taser outside a convenience store and video presented by Johnson’s attorney if Matranga hit Johnson as he tried to flee at the convenience store or elsewhere later.
Johnson pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and was sentenced to five days in jail. It was that plea that left him unable to sue for damages, according to the ruling by U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick, but Johnson’s attorney can re-file the excessive force lawsuit within 30 days.
