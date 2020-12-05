Newcomer Corey Hicks beat out two-term incumbent Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown by 725 votes to become the Police Chief of Port Allen in 2021.
Hicks garnered 1,156 (73%) of the votes during the Dec. 5 election to claim the victory
"It took a ton of bricks off my shoulders," Hicks said in a late-night interview Saturday.
Port Allen voters also named Clerice Lacy Port Allen City Councilwoman At-Large. She makes history as the first woman to hold the At-Large seat on the Port Allen City Council.
Both victors expressed excitement about their upcoming positions.
"I feel awesome," Lacy said. "I thank people like Ray Helen Lawrence for paving the way."
Lawrence served as a City Councilwoman representing District 1 for two decades. This year, former Parish Councilwoman Charlene Gordon beat incumbent Ray Helen Lawrence for the District 1 seat on the Port Allen City Council.
"I want to bring diversity to that council seat "And when I say diversity I don't mean just about race I mean being a voice for the millennials," Lacy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.